Said ‘NO’ to dream Amazon job for this reason — US recruiter shares hidden cost of saying ‘Yes’ to the wrong job

Turning down a lucrative offer from a tech giant in this tight job market sounds almost like career suicide. However, after six months of rigorous preparation and interviewing, one candidate said a hard “NO” to their dream job at Amazon. The reason? A conversation with the hiring manager.

While the candidate's friends and family questioned their sanity, a US recruiter backed the decision and warned that accepting an offer out of sheer exhaustion carries a massive, invisible price tag.

“NO” to Amazon In a viral LinkedIn post, Shreya Mehta, a US-based recruiter, shared that she knows someone who rejected a job offer from Amazon. “This was the role they had been targeting for six months. They had prepared for it, interviewed for it, and when the offer came through, everyone around them expected them to say yes immediately.”

However, she shared that during the final conversation with the hiring manager, the candidate realised that the day-to-day work at Amazon “did not align with where they wanted to take their career long term. The title matched. The company matched. But the actual role did not.” — So they said NO.

Mehta said that almost everyone in their life told them they were making a mistake. “In this market? You are turning down Amazon? Are you serious?”

As a recruiter, she said she understands the reaction — “I get it. I really do. The market is tough right now.”

However, she said there is a hidden cost to saying “yes” to the wrong role, and sometimes holding out might just save your resume.

“When you have been job searching for months, when you have been ghosted and rejected over and over again, the temptation to accept anything that comes your way is undeniable. Any offer feels like relief. Any yes feels like the end of a nightmare,” Mehta wrote.

Hidden cost of saying “yes” Shreya Mehta highlighted that when someone accepts a role they know is not right because they are exhausted from searching, they are set back 2 months.

“They start the job. Within a few weeks, they realise it is exactly what they feared. The work does not excite them. The growth is not there,” she said. “The misalignment they felt during the interview shows up every single day.”

Two months later, the US recruiter said they are back on the market. “Except now they have a two-month stint on their resume that they have to explain in every future interview. And that is harder to navigate than a gap.”

“Accepting the wrong job and leaving in 60 days can set you back further than continuing your search for the right one,” she noted.

In the viral post, Mehta clarified that she isn't asking candidates to be “reckless with your decisions” — “If you need income and stability, that is a real factor, and nobody should judge you for it.”

But, she said, “if you have the ability to hold out, trust what your gut is telling you during that final conversation with the hiring manager.”

Defending the no to Amazon, Mehta said, “The goal was never just to get a job. The goal was to land the right one.”

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Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users backed the candidate's decision and said, “professionals only learn this distinction after making an expensive career mistake.”

A user said, “It takes courage to say no when everything around you says yes, especially after a long search. Short-term relief can easily override long-term fit, but clarity about direction matters more in the end.”

“This is such an important perspective. A big company name means very little if the role itself takes you further away from the career and work you actually want long-term. Intelligence is saying no with complete conviction, not out of fear of trying,” another added.

“A job offer can solve a short-term problem. A career decision should solve a long-term one,” a user highlighted.