Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra residence on Thursday.

In a video circulating online, Rakhi Sawant shared her views on the incident and highlighted the lack of security in “high-profile buildings.”

"Oh my God! Such bad news. Saif Ali Khan, with whom I have also worked before, in a song during Rakesh Roshan ji's film at the very beginning of my struggling days. I could never have imagined, even in my dreams, that such a big tragedy could happen to Saifu," Rakhi said.

She questioned the security arrangements in the building, including the lack of CCTV cameras in the building.

"Yeh building wale kya karte hain? Aap itna monthly paisa lete ho, aur CCTV camera bhi nahi laga sakte? Kitni buri khabar hai yeh. 2025 mein kya ho raha hai? Itne diggaj logon ke saath kya ho raha hai? (What do the people in this building do? You charge such a high monthly fee, and yet you can't even install CCTV cameras? This is such terrible news. What is happening in 2025? What is happening to such great individuals?)," she said.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday.

He was stabbed multiple times during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home. The intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. When Saif tried to intervene, the intruder attacked him. The actor was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under a team of doctors.

Saif has sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine. A surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine and measures were taken to manage leaking spinal fluid.