Soha Ali Khan has just shared a photo from her family vacation to Mount Fuji, Japan. She is photographed with her husband, Kunal Khemu, and actor Rajkummar Rao with his wife, Patralekha. The Instagram post comes days after Soha’s brother, Saif Ali Khan, suffered knife attacks at home.

On January 16, the Bollywood actor was attacked at his home allegedly by a Bangladeshi intruder. The intruder was identified as Shariful Fakir. Khan was trying to protect his younger son, Jeh, during an attempted robbery attempt. According to the child’s nanny, the attacker demanded ₹1 crore.

Forensic tests confirmed that the suspect Shariful Fakir's fingerprints matched those found in several places inside the house.

Police recovered a white bag with tools and a broken knife piece discarded near Bandra Talao. The fingerprints were found on a duct pipe, Saif’s younger son Jeh’s bedroom door handle and a bathroom door.

Many social media users commented on Soha Ali Khan’s post. A couple of them mentioned the knife attack incident.

“You all are taking Saif incident too lightly,” one social media user wrote.

“Iske toh bhai ko chaku laga tha spine mein (Her brother got stabbed in the spine),” wrote another.

Saif Ali Khan’s statement On January 23, Bandra Police recorded actor Saif Ali Khan’s statement in the stabbing case. “My grip loosened after the stranger stabbed me repeatedly on my back with a knife after I overpowered him,” Times of India quoted the actor as saying.

“Saif said he and Kareena came out of the bedroom on hearing Phillip's scream and Jehangir crying. He saw a stranger attacking Phillip. So he charged at him and grabbed him. The stranger stabbed him to escape,” the publication quoted Bandra Police.