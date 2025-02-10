Saif Ali Khan, during an interview with the Bombay Times, recalled the terrifying moment when he was attacked. He prayed for help as he struggled with the intruder. His “lovely” househelp, Geeta, managed to pull the attacker off him and push him away. They quickly rolled away and shut the door.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan reveals why Kareena allowed Taimur to accompany him to hospital

Saif was covered in blood and initially thought he had been stabbed in the leg. But, the Bollywood actor later realised he had been nicked in the spine, which caused a loss of feeling in his right leg.

He then went upstairs to find something to defend himself. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took their son Jeh to Taimur’s room for safety.

Saif Ali Khan has shared that his children are safe after the recent knife attack against him. His younger son, Jeh, has given him a gift for the actor’s protection.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic post days after Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

“Keep this by your bed for the next time the chor comes,” the 3-year-old told his father while gifting a plastic sword.

Jeh also says, “Geeta saved Abba, and Abba saved me.”

His older son with Kareena, 8-year-old Taimur, is now more concerned about security. Daughter Sara (29) and son Ibrahim (23) were very emotional, with Ibrahim being more expressive than usual. He has been spending a lot of time with his father.

Saif noted that, while the situation was a shock, it also brought the family closer together.

How Taimur reacted Saif Ali Khan described the chaotic moment when his family rushed downstairs after the attack. Covered in blood, he and his househelp, Hari, grabbed two decorative swords from the wall, creating what he called a “filmy scene”.

Taimur saw him bleeding while Hari held the swords, making the moment feel “vaguely heroic”.