Saif Ali Khan News: Alleged attacker to seek job from Bollywood actor, ‘lost everything because of what happened to him’

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident has led to serious issues for suspect Akash Kanojia, who claims police mistakes ruined his life. Detained by Mumbai Police, he lost his job and marriage prospects. He plans to seek work outside Khan's residence due to his situation.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated27 Jan 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident has raised serious concerns about Mumbai Police’s actions. A man named Akash Kanojia, detained as a suspect, claims that his life has been turned upside down due to the police’s mistake. He claims that he lost his job, faced rejection from his prospective bride’s family and disgraced his own family.

Kanojia, a driver by profession, was detained on January 18 at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh while travelling to meet his prospective bride. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted on a tip-off from Mumbai Police. However, he was released the next day when another suspect, Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested in Thane.

“One mistake of the Mumbai police ruined my life. They failed to notice I had a moustache, and the person in the CCTV grab from the actor’s building did not,” Kanojia told PTI.

Kanojia further alleges that, after his release, his employer refused to let him return to work. His prospective bride’s family ended their marriage discussions due to his involvement in the case, according to Kanojia.

“When I called my employer, he asked me not to report to work. He refused to listen to my explanation. My grandmother then told me the family of my prospective bride had refused to go ahead with marriage talks following my detention,” he said.

Kanojia has a couple of previous cases registered against him. But, he insists it does not justify the way he was treated. He said he planned to stand outside Saif Ali Khan’s residence and seek a job, as he had lost everything after the incident.

Seek job from Saif Ali Khan

Kanojia believes it was sheer luck that the real suspect was caught quickly. Otherwise, he feared he might have been wrongly accused of the crime.

“I plan to stand outside Saif Ali Khan’s building and seek a job as I have lost everything because of what happened to him,” Kanojia said.

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 10:57 AM IST
