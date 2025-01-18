Saif Ali Khan news: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela faced trolling for her insensitive remarks regarding the attack on Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. Addressing the criticism on social media, Rautela shared an apology in her Instagram post, only to delete it after some time.

The actress, who is basking in the success of Daaku Maharaaj, left many unimpressed while talking about the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on January 16.

Urvashi Rautela issues apology The actress apologised, expressed regret over her comments and said she was ashamed for failing to acknowledge the gravity of the situation.

“Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing. I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through,” NDTV quoted Rautela's statement shared in her Instagram post.

Hours later, the actress deleted the post from her account, according to NDTV.

Why did Urvashi Rautela apologise to Saif Ali Khan? Urvashi Rautela apologised to Saif Ali Khan after several netizens criticised her for her comments on the Dil Chahta Hai actor's attack.

In an interview with Asian News International, Rautela was asked about her thoughts on actors' safety amid concerns around Saif Ali Khan's health. He was attacked by an intruder in his Mumbai home.

Calling Saif Ali Khan's attack an “unfortunate” incident, Rautela then diverted the conversation to the success of her movie Daaku Maharaaj and spoke about her “diamond-studded Rolex” watch, a gift from her mother.

"It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly," she told ANI.

Rautela's reaction to Saif Ali Khan's comments garnered widespread criticism on social media.

Saif Ali Khan attack incident On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder at his house in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor suffered serious injuries during the attack and was rushed to the hospital by his children in an autorickshaw.