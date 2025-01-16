Saif Ali Khan is in the news after an unidentified intruder stabbed the Bollywood actor during a scuffle on January 16. He was immediately taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. As the investigation is ongoing, let’s take a look at the net worth of the Nawab of Bollywood.

According to CNBC TV18, Saif Ali Khan’s net worth in 2023 is estimated at $150 million (nearly ₹1,300 crore at the present rate). This wealth comes from his acting career, brand endorsements, personal investments and business ventures. As per the 2023 report, the actor earns around ₹30 crore annually and has increased his fees by 70% in recent years.

Saif owns two production banners, Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films. He has also partnered with Myntra for his clothing brand, House of Pataudi, as per GQ India.

Saif, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children, resides in a luxurious four-storey mansion in Mumbai’s Bandra. The property is a mix of modern design and royal aesthetics. It features antique artwork and spacious balconies. This house replaced their previous home in Fortune Heights in 2021.

The Bollywood star and Kareena Kapoor Khan co-own the Tiigers of Kolkata, a cricket team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). This marks Saif’s family legacy. His father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a former Indian cricket captain.

Saif is also known for his luxury car collection, which includes a Mercedes-Benz S350 ( ₹1.71 crore), an Audi Q7 ( ₹85-95 lakh) and a Jeep Wrangler ( ₹62.64-66.64 lakh), as reported by GQ India.