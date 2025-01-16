Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an Instagram Story a couple of hours before her husband, Saif Ali Khan, had been attacked at home. The Instagram Story was about a “Girls night in” with veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

The Instagram Story showed a few glasses of wine, a lighted candle and three expensive handbags in a cosy living room. With mood lights on, the Kapoor girls seemed to be having a great time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram Story just before Saif Ali Khan was stabbed

However, it is unclear if they were enjoying their little party at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence or somewhere else. Neither the image nor the caption reveals the location.

Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan live with their children in a luxurious four-storey mansion in Mumbai’s Bandra. The home blends modern design with royal touches.

The house features antique artwork and large balconies. They moved into this house in 2021 before their second son, Jeh, was born. Earlier, they were at Fortune Heights.

As per media reports, the Bollywood couple rented the 1,500-square-feet property for ₹3.5 lakh a month, with a security deposit of ₹15 lakh. It is the same house where they registered their marriage in 2012.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at home during a scuffle on January 16 by an unknown intruder. His eldest son, Ibrahim, reportedly rushed him to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. One of the injuries was severe, requiring 10 stitches, according to sources cited by Hindustan Times.

Investigations are ongoing, but it has been officially confirmed that Saif is out of danger.