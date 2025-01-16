Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Karishma Kapoor arrived at Lilavati Hospital on Thursday to meet Saif Ali Khan after his surgeries. The Bollywood actor was injured after he was attacked by a burglar at his Mumbai residence earlier today.

Saif Ali Khan is currently out of danger and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police have begun investigating the incident and the search is underway to nab the attacker.

Sara, Ibrahim, arrives at hospital to meet their injured father In a video shared by viralbhayani, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen stepping out of their cars and heading straight to the hospital's entrance to meet their father.

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at hospital to meet husband In another video shared by paparazzi and content creator Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen arriving at the hospital in her SUV.

Saif Ali Khan health update Hours after Saif Ali Khan sustained multiple injuries, doctors performed multiple surgeries, and the actor is out of danger, confirmed his team. Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering and all his family members are safe, said Khan's team in a statement.

The police have begun the investigation to nab the attacker. According to an Indian Express report, few suspects have been detained for interrogation. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Who attacked Saif Ali Khan? Saif Ali Khan was reportedly attacked six times by an unidentified person after an altercation broke out between the two when he broke into Khans' house. According to the police, the attacker might have trespassed with a motive of robbery.