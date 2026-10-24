‘Saifu Ko Ghee Do’: How Saif Ali Khan’s viral KBC moment became a massive, unsponsored ad for Gowardhan

Actor Saif Ali Khan unknowingly became the Internet's favourite meme after his viral reaction on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), upon winning a two-year supply of ghee.

“This is it; this is why I came,” Saif declared with excitement in the viral clip as his co-guest Akshay Kumar’s laughed.

Saif's declaration of love for ghee also reached Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he was appearing with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The host, Kapil Sharma, reminded the actor that he had won two years’ worth of ghee — and that netizens believe this is what prompted him to join Instagram.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan leases Mumbai commercial property to fintech firm

Promise of ‘danedaar ghee’ for Saif The viral exchange unfolded on Kaun Banega Crorepati when host Amitabh Bachchan informed guests Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar that answering the tenth question correctly would win them a two-year supply of Gowardhan ghee.

Saif’s response was immediate. He exclaimed, “Wow, what?” and appeared visibly delighted by the prospect. As Bachchan repeated the prize details, the actor made his priorities clear for all to see, while Akshay could not stop laughing.

The two stars' contrasting reactions to the same prize got the Internet hooked. Saif’s genuine enthusiasm over an everyday household staple like danedaar (grainy) ghee made for an unexpectedly relatable television moment. Rather than a carefully crafted brand endorsement, his authentic reaction resonated with the audience.

Unsponsored Gowardhan Ghee ad For Gowardhan, a dairy brand from Parag Milk Foods, Saif's candid humour turned into a free ad. Thanks to Saif, netizens said Gowardhan has become their top-of-mind ghee brand.

The KBC episode also serves as a curious case study of how television integration travels beyond its original broadcast and can easily become a recognisable pop-culture reference.

The clip of Saif's reaction went viral as users joked that Saif was a “Gen Z born in the wrong era”.

No ghee for Saif? The Nawab, who is now the Internet's “true ghee ambassador”, clarified that he had not received the ghee he was promised.

This came after Kapil Sharma read out an Instagram comment, as Kareena teased her husband.

“I just want to clear one thing. I haven’t even received the ghee yet,” he joked, adding that even his cheque had not come.

This latest Saif-ghee episode gave social media fresh meme material, and the original KBC episode clip started circulating again.

Gowardhan joins the conversation Gowardhan watched the moment turn viral on social media and joined right in!

As netizens continued to appeal to the brand for Saif's yet-to-be-delivered ghee, Gowardhan began responding with comments such as: “If he follows us, we can send him the ghee”.

Their own social posts also became an extension of the joke, as dedicated netizens turned to the comment section, asking Gowardhan to send Saif his promised supply. Some even joked that they would only buy the product once the actor receives his.

‘Saifu ko Ghee Do’ The joke has its own fan base now, with several dedicated Instagram pages, such as gheeonsaifside, ghee_protest_for_saif, and others, campaigning to secure Saif his promised reward.

“Saifu ko Ghee Do, Ghee Do,” is Gen Z's latest motto, and the entire Internet is rallying support for the cause, calling for the actor to finally receive his two-year supply of ghee.

In another recent interview with Brut, Saif brought up the missing Gowardhan ghee, joking that he still hadn't received the prize he had won on KBC.

The collab of the year — Saif x Gowardhan Just an hour ago, Saif Ali Khan posted a video that the internet had been so patiently waiting and praying for.

In a collab with Gowardhan, the actor posted an Instagram LIVE-style post and “accidentally” revealed a corner of his room full of Gowardhan ghee boxes. He captioned the post: “This is the moment we've all been waiting for...a lifetime supply!!!”

Overjoyed that Saif finally has his ghee, netizens wrote: “This is a gouravshaali moment ✊🏼”