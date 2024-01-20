Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meenakshi Chaudhary among many others, has got its OTT release. The dystopian action gore, directed by Prashanth Neel, has started streaming on Netflix from January 20. However, there is a catch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie is available on the OTT platform in four languages: Telugu (original), Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version has not yet been released on OTT. So, those who want to watch it in Hindi will have to wait further.

The release date of the Hindi version is not yet known. It is also unclear if the Hindi version will be released on Netflix, especially when the Netflix trailer of the movie does not mention Hindi.

There are past examples when different language versions of a movie was released on separate platforms. One example is Kantara. The Kannada all-time blockbuster, made with ₹16 crore, went on to mint more than ₹400 crore at the box office.

Later on, during its much-awaited OTT release, the Rishab Shetty directorial was released on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Tamil, Talugu and Malayalam. However, the Hindi version was released on Netflix. Interestingly, both Salaar and Kantara are produced by Hombale Films.

K.G.F. Chapter 1, also produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, is available in Kannada and Hindi on Amazon Prime Video. Disney+ Hotstar streams the Bengali version. K.G.F. Chapter 2, however, streams in all languages (Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu) on Amazon Prime Video.

Salaar Box Office Collection Made with around ₹200 crore, Salaar has minted ₹613.1 crore worldwide. The India net collection stands at ₹405.13 crore. The movie has earned ₹134 crore in the overseas market.

Also Read: Indian Police Force review: Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut fails to impress The movie had a direct competition with Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood movie, Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has earned ₹445.4 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

