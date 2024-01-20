Hello User
Salaar OTT release: Prabhas' movie starts streaming on Netflix, but there is a catch

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas’ movie starts streaming on Netflix, but there is a catch

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Salaar OTT release: Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has been released on OTT platform Netflix.

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas' movie has started streaming on Netflix

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meenakshi Chaudhary among many others, has got its OTT release. The dystopian action gore, directed by Prashanth Neel, has started streaming on Netflix from January 20. However, there is a catch.

The movie is available on the OTT platform in four languages: Telugu (original), Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version has not yet been released on OTT. So, those who want to watch it in Hindi will have to wait further.

The release date of the Hindi version is not yet known. It is also unclear if the Hindi version will be released on Netflix, especially when the Netflix trailer of the movie does not mention Hindi.

There are past examples when different language versions of a movie was released on separate platforms. One example is Kantara. The Kannada all-time blockbuster, made with 16 crore, went on to mint more than 400 crore at the box office.

Later on, during its much-awaited OTT release, the Rishab Shetty directorial was released on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Tamil, Talugu and Malayalam. However, the Hindi version was released on Netflix. Interestingly, both Salaar and Kantara are produced by Hombale Films.

K.G.F. Chapter 1, also produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, is available in Kannada and Hindi on Amazon Prime Video. Disney+ Hotstar streams the Bengali version. K.G.F. Chapter 2, however, streams in all languages (Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu) on Amazon Prime Video.

Salaar Box Office Collection

Made with around 200 crore, Salaar has minted 613.1 crore worldwide. The India net collection stands at 405.13 crore. The movie has earned 134 crore in the overseas market.

The movie had a direct competition with Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood movie, Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has earned 445.4 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
