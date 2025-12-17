Salad dressings sold at Costco, Publix recalled over ‘foreign objects': Full list and affected locations

As many as 3,556 cases of salad dressings have been recalled by Ventura Foods LLC from across the United States. The salad dressings that have been recalled from retailers such as Costco and Publix for the presence of “foreign objects” into them, a report from the Food and Drug Administration said.

Upon investigating the salad dressings, the company found “black plastic planting material” in the granulated onion ingredient. The salad dressings were sold across 42 locations spread across the United States.

Which Salad Dressings were affected? Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing

Italian Salad Dressing

Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court)

Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch

Ventura Caesar Dressing

Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip

Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli)

Which areas are affected? Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Today.com quoted a spokesperson of Hidden Valley Ranch as saying, “No Hidden Valley Ranch products sold in stores to consumers are included in the voluntary recall. A professional Hidden Valley Original Buttermilk Ranch Dressing & Dip (one-gallon size), intended solely for food service and that was never distributed, was listed in a voluntary recall initiated by Ventura Foods, a third-party partner that manufactures this product.”

What did the Costco recall notice say? Costco, a warehouse club in the United States, also issued a recall notice to its customers over the salad dressings that were recalled over the foreign objects. In its notice, it urged its customers who have bought the flagged salad dressings to “stop eating” them immediately, and return them for a full refund.