Salad dressings sold at Costco, Publix recalled over ‘foreign objects': Full list and affected locations

As many as 3,556 cases of salad dressings have been recalled by Ventura Foods LLC from across the United States. The salad dressings that have been recalled from retailers such as Costco and Publix for the presence of “foreign objects” into them, a report from the Food and Drug Administration said.
Upon investigating the salad dressings, the company found “black plastic planting material” in the granulated onion ingredient. The salad dressings were sold across 42 locations spread across the United States.
Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing
Italian Salad Dressing
Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court)
Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch
Ventura Caesar Dressing
Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip
Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing
Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli)
Arkansas
Colorado
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
Nebraska
New Hampshire
New Jersey
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Texas
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
Today.com quoted a spokesperson of Hidden Valley Ranch as saying, “No Hidden Valley Ranch products sold in stores to consumers are included in the voluntary recall. A professional Hidden Valley Original Buttermilk Ranch Dressing & Dip (one-gallon size), intended solely for food service and that was never distributed, was listed in a voluntary recall initiated by Ventura Foods, a third-party partner that manufactures this product.”
Costco, a warehouse club in the United States, also issued a recall notice to its customers over the salad dressings that were recalled over the foreign objects. In its notice, it urged its customers who have bought the flagged salad dressings to “stop eating” them immediately, and return them for a full refund.
It read, “Costco and Ventura foods are announcing the recall of select Sell By dates of Item# 19927 Caesar Salad and Item# 11444 Chicken Sandwich w/ Caesar Salad due to the possible presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of the items. Affected products are labeled with Sell By Dates between 10/17/25 and 11/9/25. Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund.”