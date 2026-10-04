‘Salary stuck in 2006, rent in 2046’: Bengaluru resident's housing cost rant goes viral

Bengaluru's skyrocketing housing rents have once again become a battle of opinions on social media, with a corporate employee venting frustration over low salaries while rents in the Silicon City continue to rise. The employee asserted that landlords demand exorbitant rents from tenants and are not realising that salaries in the private sector have remained stagnant for years.

"Private-sector salaries appeared to be “beautifully preserved from 20 years ago," he said.

The resident then underlined an “absolute mathematical comedy” between corporate salaries and rental prices in areas such as New Thippasandra and Indiranagar.

“We recently audited our monthly expenses and realised a hilarious structural glitch: The private sector pays us a salary that seems beautifully preserved from 20 years ago. It’s a wonderful, nostalgic throwback to the days of early IT hubs. Meanwhile, independent house owners are holding a calculator and demanding rents that are living 20 years straight into the future,” the OP wrote.

‘It’s an incredible economic time machine’ According to the Reddit user, renting a 1BHK in the area can cost between ₹22,000 and ₹24,000 a month, with landlords also demanding a security deposit of around ₹1.5 lakh. The user described the property as a second-floor walk-up in a building that is more than 15 years old. Limited access to water, which is supplied by the municipal authorities only at fixed times, was also flagged as a major drawback.

“It’s an incredible economic time machine,” he wrote, adding that companies compensate employees “like it’s the past”, landlords charge “like it’s the future”, while municipal infrastructure is still operating on “basic legacy software from the 90s”.

How social media users reacted: The post, titled “Salary is stuck in 2006, but Bengaluru rent is living in 2046. Anyone else trapped in this time paradox?”, has gone viral, amassing numerous responses, with several users raising similar concerns about the rising cost of living.

“Don't forget the definition of 1BHK, 1RK by these Landlords and broker....A small granite slab in one corner is termed as kitchen here. They'll ask you 1month rent for painting and stuff. But none of them have given me freshly painted flat till date while renting.....the faaking hypocrisy," a user wrote.

“Agreed.... Bangalore needs a rent check at this point, once people and companies start shifting away from Bangalore they'll understand the implications and it's high time this happens,” commented another.

According to the MagicBricks Bangalore Property portal, rental prices for apartments vary depending on their area.

1 BHK flats: Monthly rents range from ₹10,000 to ₹42,000, depending on the location and whether the property is furnished.

2 BHK flats: Rentals start at around ₹15,000 and can go up to ₹1.8 lakh a month. Most mid-range properties are available for approximately ₹25,000 to ₹65,000.

3 BHK and larger homes: Monthly rents typically begin at ₹25,000 and can exceed ₹4.1 lakh for larger or luxury properties.