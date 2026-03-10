Sales target question triggers CEO outburst in interview: 'People like you will never succeed'

A jobseeker in Singapore was left shocked after the chief executive officer (CEO) of a company allegedly lashed out at him during an interview. The candidate, who was seeking an opportunity in the sales department, claimed that the process began on a smooth note, with the interviewer even calling him a “good fit for the company.”

According to a report by The Independent Singapore, the man said the interview consisted of three rounds, two of which progressed well.

According to him, the hiring manager also applauded his resume and called him a “good fit for the company”, making him believe that things were moving in the right direction.

However, the situation changed in the final stage, which was a phone interview with the company’s CEO.

What went wrong? The jobseeker claimed that things went downhill when the CEO asked a question about sales targets. In response, the candidate asked about the product’s typical sales cycle, explaining that it would help him offer a realistic estimate. The CEO, however, reacted sharply.

“I don’t need you to start making excuses. I asked you for a figure; just give me the figures,” the CEO allegedly said, adding that he could already tell the candidate was “full of bullshit.”

The jobseeker said he tried to explain that he was seeking clarity so he could remain transparent rather than make unrealistic promises. “Sir, if I were working for you, I want to be honest with you. I don’t want to over-promise you. You will get full transparency from me,” he said.

However, the CEO allegedly interrupted him and the exchange quickly escalated. “Cut the bullshit! Just give me the figures. How is that difficult to do? If you’re not confident, then get lost! I don’t need people like you. People like you will never succeed. Stay poor!” the CEO reportedly told him.

At that point, the jobseeker said he chose to end the conversation. Instead of continuing the argument, he told the CEO he was no longer interested in the role.

“Then I don’t want to work with you. I feel you are a bad boss. I love myself too much to work with you. Thank you and goodbye,” he said before ending the call.

The report also shared expert advice on how candidates can handle such situations during interviews.

Gather your thoughts: Experts say that one should take a moment to compose oneself, if an interviewer utters an insulting or intrusive remark. Candidates may give a response after a pause of a moment, if the question is inappropriate or too private. It is all right to tell the interviewer that one needs a while before answering or to say nothing until one feels ready to respond.

Change the topic: If you do not have an immediate response, and the interviewer is getting impatient, you can try to steer the discussion in another direction. Experts advise asking questions about the company, the role, or the team. Candidates can also ask nicely that they are not going to answer the question or respond to the remark, as it is unrelated to doing the job.

Always be prepared: Experts also put emphasis on preparation. Candidates should ask themselves the possible questions that may arise and also point out the dark spots in their resumes that need to be clarified with much light whenever raised. In so doing, they should remain polite and professional in the entire conversation.

