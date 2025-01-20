Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan delighted the Bigg Boss 18 finale's audience by recreating the iconic scene from their 1991's movie Andaz Apna Apna. The finale concluded with a blast late Monday after Karan Veer Mehra was declared Bigg Boss season 18 winner after defeating Vivian Dsena.

Before the Bigg Boss 18 winner announcement, Salman Khan was joined by his old friend and Andaz Apna Apna co-start Aamir Khan. The two could be seen taking entry on stage on a bike. While Salman Khan acted like he was driving the vintage moped, Aamir Khan was complimenting him on pillion.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's playful banter at Bigg Boss 18 finale | Watch

In a video shared by Colorstv on Instagram, the two superstars can be seen taking entry on stage with 'Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane', playing in the background.

The video also shows the two recreating a hilarious scene from Andaaz Apna Apna, released in 1991. In case you haven't watched the hilarious scene from the movie, here's a glimpse of a scene from the movie.

Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994 The movie was written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. The movie features Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles.

Aamir Khan alongwith Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor appeared on Bigg Boss 18 for the promotion of their film ‘Loveyapa’. Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan's son who will feature alongwith late star Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor are all set to come up with a light-hearted drama 'Loveyapa'.

Bigg Boss 18 winner TV actor Karan Veer Mehra became Bigg Boss 18 winner after defeating Vivian Dsena. Mehra succeeded BB 17 winner Munawar Faruqi who won the title last year. The top two finalists included Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra.

Karan Veer Mehra took home a whopping ₹50 lakh- the same amount as last season. Along with the prize amount he is also set to take home an all-gold design trophy that matches the luxurious interiors of the Bigg Boss house.