Bollywood actor Salman Khan has resumed filming for Bigg Boss 18 with increased security protocols in place after receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to a report.

Salman returned to the set on Thursday night, accompanied by strong security, a Times of India report stated. The report citing sources indicated that the actor is presently staying in a secured chalet within the production compound, allowing filming to proceed as planned.

In response to the threats, stringent safety protocols have been put in place, and all crew members are required to stay on-site until filming concludes. Over 60 security guards have also been deployed throughout the area to monitor the situation closely, the report said.

Additionally, it said that to strengthen security measures further, all individuals entering the premises must complete Aadhar card verification, a step to ensure strict access control.

Salman Khan faces threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Salman Khan is under heightened security measures following the murder of his close friend and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique and a chilling message reportedly sent by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to the Mumbai Traffic Police. The message demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore from the actor and threatened severe consequences if the payment was not made, adding that a probe is underway.

Salman Khan's security upgraded to Y-Plus. In response to threats, authorities have elevated Salman Khan's security to Y-plus status, providing him with an armed police escort at all times. This increase in security follows the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's claim of responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique. The gang allegedly pointed to the close relationship between Siddique, a leader of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the actor as one of the motives for the murder.

Salman cancels the shoot after learning about Baba Siddique's murder Salman Khan was filming the Bigg Boss 18 reality TV show when he learned of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder last Saturday. The actor then cancelled his shoot and hurried to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to visit the former Maharashtra minister.

Gunshots outside his Bandra home The actor had previously received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, members of the gang also fired shots outside the actor’s home in Bandra.