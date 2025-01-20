Salman Khan announced Karan Veer Mehra as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, awarding him ₹ 50 lakh. Fans expected Vivian Dsena to win due to an unwritten ‘rule’, which Khan broke.

On January 19, Salman Khan declared the winner of Bigg Boss 18. Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena were the top 2 contestants of the show. It was Karan Veer who secured the glory, lifted the trophy and took home ₹50 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, while making the announcement of the Bigg Boss 18 winner, Salman Khan broke an unwritten “rule" of the reality show. Well, to be honest, there is no such rule. But, Bigg Boss fans know that there’s a certain “left-side" rule for declaring the winner.

Going by past traditions, more often than not, the person standing to the Bollywood actor’s left side turns out to be the winner. In the last two seasons, Khan followed this rule. Munawar Faruqui in Season 17 and MC Stan in Season 16 stood on the left side of Khan. Even Rubina Dilaik in Season 14 was on his left. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bigg Boss' left-side rule

Before that, Sidharth Shukla in Season 13, Manveer Gurjar in Season 10, Gauahar Khan in Season 7, Juhi Parmar in Season 5 and Shweta Tiwari in Season 4 also stood on Khan’s left side. Gautam Gulati was on host Farah Khan’s left side when he won Bigg Boss Halla Bol.

Salman Khan following the left-side rule

Many Bigg Boss fans had this rule in their mind and assumed Vivian Dsena would win the Season 18 trophy as he stood on Salman’s left side. However, Khan lifted Karan Veer Mehra’s hand.

When Salman Khan followed the right-side rule The last time Khan chose the person to his right was when TV actor Tejasswi Prakash won the show in Season 15. Even Dipika Kakar in Season 12, Shilpa Shinde in Season 11, Prince Narula in Season 9, Urvashi Dholakia in Season 6, Vindu Dara Singh in Season 3 and Ashutosh Kaushik in Season 2 stood on the right side of the host. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When the right-side rule was applied

In Season 1, Rahul Roy was announced the winner the moment he went outside the Bigg Boss house and met host Arshad Warsi.