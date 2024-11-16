Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘his attitude’ says, ‘sab figures aapne galat de diya fir doglapan…’ | Video

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan called out Ashneer Grover for his ‘doglapan’ referring to the entrepreneur's previous public statements about the actor's ad shoots for his company.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated16 Nov 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the premiere episode of the 18th season of the reality television show 'Big Boss', in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the premiere episode of the 18th season of the reality television show ’Big Boss’, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan called out BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover for his “doglapan”, referring to the entrepreneur's previous public statements about the actor's sponsored ads for his company.

In a preview of the next episode for the reality TV show, Khan can be heard welcoming Grover, before getting to the matter. He confronted the start-up founder for his “attitude” and negative words on podcasts.

Salman Khan Confronts Ashneer Grover

“Main aapko mere baare mein kehte hue suna hain kuch. Aapne kaha ke humne toh isko itne me sign karliya utne me sign karliya, sab figures bhi aapne galat de diya toh fir ye doglapan kya?” Khan questioned Grover. (I've heard you speak about me. You said I was this paid much and that much.. but the figures you mentioned were all inaccurate. What is this doglapan?)

To this, Grover in the video tells Khan that choosing the actor as brand ambassafor was “one of the smartest moves I made”.

But Khan wasn't in a forgiving mood, taking another jab at the Shark Tank India judge, saying, “Haan, lekin jis hisab se aab aap baat kar rahe hain woh jo maine apka video dekha hain yeh aapka attitude woh wahan par nahin tha.” (Yes, but the way you're talking now, in the videos I saw, your attitude was not the same).

Grover again defended himself saying, “Sir, maybe in the podcast it did not come across correct.”

Netizens React With Memes, Jokes…

Netizens reacted to the interaction immediately, posting clips on social media and mocking Grover for dropping his usual bravado and brash attitude when confronted by Khan.

The actor's fans also praised him for being in “full form” and calling out people who talk about you “behind your back”.

In 2022, Grover released his autobiography titled ‘Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups’, published by Penguin India.

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 09:23 AM IST
      Popular in News

