In Paris, Indian shooters duo Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the skeet mixed team event, and shuttler Lakshay Sen in badminton are competing for an Olympic bronze medal.

As day 10 of the Paris Olympics 2024 is underway, India is yet to win its first gold medal in this edition. So far, the country has bagged three bronze medals, all of which were in shooting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the archery events conclude in the Paris Olympics, India has not been able to win a single medal.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Amid this, the old video clip of Bollywood's Bhaijaan trying his hand at archery resurfaced as India lost all its opportunities to bag an Olympic medal in the sport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meme showing actor Salman Khan hitting the 'bull's eye' is going viral on social media. The user who shared that meme, captioned it: “Now only Salman Khan can bring a gold medal for India in Olympics."

The meme, which was shared on 4 August, went viral almost immediately, and has garnered 371.5K views till the time of writing this story.

Several netizens also reacted to meme saying, “He has decade long experience in this domain. Even he can get us gold in 25m air pistol shooting." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bhai ke aage koi bol skta hai kya," said another user.

“Lagta hai Salman bhai ki fitness se gold medal bhi aajayega!" another added.

“Ab to der ho gayi yar...we missed the No.1 archer," a user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Referring to the 1998 black buck case in Jodhpur, a user said, “Bro will ask for black buck’s photo in target."

“No no Bhai only look at black buck there," another added.

“He's a good hunter sorry archer," another said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}