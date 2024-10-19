Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 18 amid security threat following death of Baba Siddique: ’Mere par bhi...’

he security has been tightened at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after fresh death threats received demanding an extortion payment of 5 crore.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 18 amid security threat following death of Baba Siddique: ’Mere par bhi...’(PTI)

Salman Khan resumed Bigg Boss hosting duties this week amid renewed security concerns following the murder of Baba Siddique. The actor appeared in a promo for the show that was aired via social media platforms on Friday — his first appearance since the politician's death. The teaser clip also came mere hours after the Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding 5 crore from the Bollywood star.

“Mere par bhi bahut saare laalchan lagae gae hain (I have been accused of many things). I know what my parents go through,” Salman said in the promo.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 11:14 PM IST
