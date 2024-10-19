Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 18 amid security threat following death of Baba Siddique: 'Mere par bhi...'

Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 18 amid security threat following death of Baba Siddique: 'Mere par bhi...'

Salman Khan resumed Bigg Boss hosting duties this week amid renewed security concerns following the murder of Baba Siddique. The actor appeared in a promo for the show that was aired via social media platforms on Friday — his first appearance since the politician's death. The teaser clip also came mere hours after the Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding 5 crore from the Bollywood star.

“Mere par bhi bahut saare laalchan lagae gae hain (I have been accused of many things). I know what my parents go through," Salman said in the promo.

Security was been tightened at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after fresh death threats received demanding an extortion payment of 5 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

