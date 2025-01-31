Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira, suffers fractured bones in bike accident, promises to come back stronger

Shweta Rohira, known as Salman Khan’s rakhi sister, recently shared her painful yet inspiring recovery journey on Instagram after being hit by a bike. What started as an ordinary day took a drastic turn, leaving her with fractured bones, bruises and a forced period of rest.

While speaking exclusively to LiveMint, Shweta said, “It is a long journey as there will be lips surgery. Also, the fracture will take four weeks minimum while the dental fracture is a long process.”

“One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, “Hold my chai,” and sends a bike your way,” she wrote on Instagram while referring to the Shah Rukh Khan song.

She shared two images on social media. The first image shows Shweta lying on a hospital bed, her leg wrapped in a heavy plaster cast, her arm in a sling and bandages covering her mouth.

The second image offers a closer look at her injuries, with a deep cut on her lip, revealing the severity of the accident.

Shweta described the incident in a humorous yet reflective tone, saying she went from walking to “flying”, but not in the Bollywood slow-motion style. Though the pain is real, she believes that life sometimes breaks us to rebuild us stronger.

Shweta encouraged her followers to embrace challenges with patience, trust the process and remember that tough times don’t last forever.

“Life throws curveballs, but as they say in the movies, “Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost”,” she wrote.

Signing off on a hopeful note, Shweta promised to come back stronger than ever.

“​​I might look like Humpty Dumpty in this hospital bed, but I promise to come back stronger—and maybe with a new song to hum!” she added.

Who is Shweta Rohira? Shweta Rohira is Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat’s ex-wife. She has been tying Rakhi to Salman Khan since childhood. Her father, Sunil Rohira, was Salman's close friend.

After Sunil’s untimely death, Salman reportedly took care of Shweta and her brother Sidharth, treating them like family.