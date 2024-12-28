Sikandar teaser: The teaser for Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has been released after multiple delays. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will hit theaters on Eid 2025.

The much-awaited teaser for Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally been released. The teaser faced multiple delays. Initially planned for release on December 27, Salman Khan's birthday, it was first postponed to December 28 at 11:07 AM following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Later, it was further delayed to 4:05 PM on the same day.

Netizens reacted upon the release of the teaser. “Mass Ka Baap Aa Gya...Love You Bhaiiii," wrote one social media user. “Salman Bhai + Eid = Box Office Tsunami," wrote another. “Aag laga di," came from another.

Production house Nadiadwala Grandson announced the changes on social media, stating that the delay was to allow the nation to honour Dr. Manmohan Singh and thanked fans for their patience.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is a high-octane action film set to release on Eid 2025. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi.

This year, Khan did not have any releases even though he made cameo appearances in two movies, Singham 3 and Baby John. Bhai’s last release was Tiger 3. Made with ₹300 crore, the movie produced by Yash Raj Films minted ₹464 crore worldwide.

In June, Khan started filming for Sikandar. The Bollywood veteran shared a behind-the-scenes photograph on social media and wrote that he was looking forward to the Eid 2025 release.

Traditionally, major Salman Khan movies get released on Eid. Such releases include Bodyguard, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Race 3 and Radhe.

Sikandar teaser: AR Murugadoss' Bollywood movies Murugadoss’ Bollywood debut was with Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan and Asin. It was a Hindi remake of a Tamil movie also directed by him. The Tamil movie starred Suriya, Asin and Nayanthara in lead roles.

His Telugu movie Stalin was also remade in Hindi as Jai Ho, starring Salman Khan and Tabu. The director made his second Hindi film with Akira, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Anurag Kashyap. It was a remake of a Tamil action film Mouna Guru.