Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with close friends and family in Jamnagar. The Ambanis hosted the grand event. Photos and videos of Salman with the Ambani family are now trending on social media.

While Salman’s birthday was on December 27, the event took place on December 28, coinciding with the birthday of the late Dhirubhai Ambani.

Another video shows Salman and Anant arriving on stage with Anant’s wife, Radhika Merchant. Radhika wears a traditional outfit. Anant bows, Radhika greets the audience with folded hands, and Salman waves to the crowd.

Vikalp Mehta, known as an Akshay Kumar lookalike, asked Salman about his thoughts on Jamnagar.

Khan told the crowd that it was Dhirubhai Ambani’s birthday, while he was the previous day. “You have to wish both of us,” he said.

"Aap log itne lucky ho ki aap Jamnagar mein rehte ho. Main yaha aaata jata rejhta hoon but aap to yahin par base ho. Itni khoobsurat jagah hai yeh. It's like heaven, like heaven kya heaven bhi aisa hi hoga (You all are so lucky to live in Jamnagar. I keep coming here, but you are based here. This place is so beautiful. It’s like Heaven—no, it is Heaven!),” Khan tells the crowd in one clip.

Pictures showed Salman cutting a cake with his niece Ayat while everyone cheered. Salman’s birthday celebration included his mother Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia and other Khan family members. Mukesh and Nita Ambani also joined the event.

In one of the online videos, Salman Khan is seen walking with Anant Ambani in a Jamnagar mall. Anant rests his hand on Salman’s shoulder as they chat. Salman wore a black T-shirt with a checked shirt and pants while Anant chose a printed shirt and trousers.

People were heard screaming and taking pictures as the Bollywood actor moved through the mall. Salman smiled and waved at the crowd while Anant smiled as they stood on the escalator.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Salman Khan will next appear in Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. After multiple delays, the teaser for the movie was finally released on December 28.