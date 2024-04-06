Salman Khan will not sue comedian Kunal Kamra for derogatory jokes: Here's why
Recently, Salman Khan was roasted on social media after he called filmmaker Kiran Rao's latest film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ her 'debut as a director'
Putting an end to misinformation, a close aide of Bollywood actor Salman Khan said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor never decided to file a defamation case against comedian Kunal Kamra. Earlier reports emerged that Salman Khan planned to sue Kunal Kamra due to his comments made against him on personal matters.