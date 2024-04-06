Salman Khan will not sue comedian Kunal Kamra for derogatory jokes: Here's why

Putting an end to misinformation, a close aide of Bollywood actor Salman Khan said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor never decided to file a defamation case against comedian Kunal Kamra. Earlier reports emerged that Salman Khan planned to sue Kunal Kamra due to his comments made against him on personal matters.

However, a person close to the Hum Aapke Hai Kaun actor told Zoom that if Salman Khan sued everyone who abused him, he would only be in and out of courtrooms.

The person said Salman Khan's father Salim Khan counsels his son to ignore insults. "Salim saab tells Salman they are just a way of grabbing attention," the person told Zoom. Besides, the actor has grown accustomed to his controversial public image, the person added.

Recently, Salman Khan was roasted on social media after he called filmmaker Kiran Rao's latest film "Laapataa Ladies" her "debut as a director".

"Just saw Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)," Salman wrote.

Internet users were quick to spot the error with many telling the superstar that Rao made her directorial debut in 2011 with "Dhobi Ghat", which featured her ex-husband and Salman's close friend Aamir Khan.

On Thursday, Salman deleted the post from his profile and shared a new one that read, "Just saw Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)."

Salman Khan will be seen next in filmmaker A R Murugadoss's untitled film.

Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as "Ghajini", "Thuppakki", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" and "Sarkar".

He had earlier penned the script of Salman's 2014 movie "Jai Ho", which was a remake of Murugadoss' Telugu hit "Stalin".

Khan was last seen in "Tiger 3" in 2023.

