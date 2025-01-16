Bollywood star Salman Khan faces a heartbreaking loss as his cherished dog, Toro, passes away. Rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur pays tribute through a touching montage, showcasing their special moments together. Fans and pet lovers unite in condolences.

Salman Khan, the Bollywood celebrity known for his love of pets, has lost his beloved dog, Toro. The actor's rumoured girlfriend, Lulia Vantur, confirmed the news with a tribute to the deceased pooch on her Instagram handle.

Lulia Vantur shared a heartfelt montage of Toro’s fun moments, showing the dog sitting in a suitcase, accompanying Salman Khan to the sets of Bigg Boss, and even joining him at the gym. The video captured some of the goofiest and most precious moments between Salman Khan and his pet dog Toro. The tribute also included a photo of Toro’s picture in a heart-shaped frame, likely sitting on Salman’s table.

"Thank you for blessing our lives, my lovely Toro Boy... You'll be with us forever," Vantur wrote in her tribute to Toro.

Salman Khan's dog Toro Salman Khan, an avid animal lover, often shared moments with his pets on social media. In 2019, he posted a picture with Toro, captioning it, “Spending time with the most loving, loyal, and selfless species."

Netizens ‘saddened’ by Toro's death The news of Toro's death has left Salman Khan's fans and pet lovers alike offering their condolences to the Bollywood icon.

"God bless his soul," wrote one Instagram user.

“ So sorry to hear this," added another person.

Salman Khan and his pet dogs Salman Khan has always been a pet lover. Prior to Toro, he owned two bull mastiffs named Myson and Myjaan. After Myson's death in 2009, Myjaan also took ill and passed away. In 2018, another of Salman Khan’s pets, a Neapolitan mastiff named My Love, passed away. An emotional Salman Khan shared: “My most beautiful My Love gone today. God bless her soul."

Salman Khan has also done many things for his pets. He erected a memorial for Myson and Myjaan near Mehboob Studio in Bandra and also donated a portrait of himself and his dogs to the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA).