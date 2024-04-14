Salman Rushdie set to release ‘Knife’ — memoir on his deadly stabbing in New York on April 16. What can readers expect?
Indian-born American author, Salman Rushdie has faced death threats since his 1988 novel ‘The Satanic Verses’ was declared blasphemous by Iran's supreme leader. In 2022, Rushdie was stabbed in a near-fatal incident in New York.
British-American author Salman Rushdie is set to release his memoir "Knife" on Tuesday, recounting the harrowing experience of being stabbed at a public event in 2022 and how he overcame the near-fatal ordeal.
