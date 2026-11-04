Sam Altman turns ‘Ram Altman’ as backlash erupts over his ‘wasteful PC RAM’ remarks

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has changed his name on X (formerly Twitter) to Ram Altman after facing online backlash over his recent comments on computer memory and the global supply of DRAM.

Altman made the change after a user suggested the new name in response to one of his posts. The suggestion came amid criticism of his earlier remarks that having dedicated DRAM in personal computers was a "quite terrible" allocation of the world's limited memory supply.

Amid the backlash, Altman argued that people should not surrender control of the future to superintelligence, adding that doing so would ultimately constrain the progress of artificial intelligence.

"People should always be in control of the future. OpenAI is against the notion that it would be acceptable for people to be relegated to a role of doing things that 'AI systems think makes sense to reward in humans,'" said Altman.

Under his post, one user suggested: "Can you rename your X to Ram Altman," to which the OpenAI chief replied: "Ok yeah."

In a follow-up comment, Altman said he was changing his name because his earlier remarks had been 'taken out of context'. He also clarified that he wanted the world to have "tons of memory".

"But only because, I actually do want the world to have tons of memory and people to put as much as they want in their computers, and it is fucking annoying that this was taken out of context. I have been arguing for the world to ramp up memory production for a long time."

Sam Altman on RAM: Why did his comments trigger backlash? Altman made the remarks during an interview with YouTuber Cheeky Pint, where he discussed the global computing capacity constraints facing the artificial intelligence industry.

He pushed back against the idea of running open-source AI models locally on personal computers, arguing that, from a global resource allocation perspective, it was inefficient for individual users to have large amounts of RAM installed in their machines when the memory was being used only a small percentage of the time.

"From a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used five percent of the time," said Altman.

He argued that computing resources should instead be used more efficiently through cloud infrastructure, particularly when the industry is dealing with supply constraints.

"You want maximum utilisation in the cloud if you're trying to deal with this very supply-constrained environment. And somehow everyone's, many people's, intuition is the opposite of that."

Why is RAM becoming important for the AI industry? The debate comes as artificial intelligence companies face growing demand for computing infrastructure to develop and operate increasingly sophisticated AI models.

DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) is an important component of computing systems, allowing devices to temporarily store data that processors need to access quickly.

OpenAI's primary business is built around closed-source AI models that run in data centres. Altman's comments have brought renewed attention to the competing demands for memory between cloud-based AI infrastructure and consumers who want to run AI models locally on their personal computers.

His remarks have also highlighted a broader debate about how the world's limited computing resources should be allocated as AI adoption expands.

While cloud-based AI services rely on large-scale data centre infrastructure, locally run models allow users to process AI workloads on their own machines.