Today, Rajasthan Royals play against RCB in a crucial match for a spot in Qualifier 2.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu frequently engages with fans on social media and recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which fans interpreted as a display of support for Virat Kohli's IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She posted a note titled, ‘I wanna see you win’, with the caption, “Whatever your heart desires, Whatever aspirations you hold, I am rooting for you...You are deserving of victory."

By the time this was written, the post had received 503902 likes and 3,097 comments. Netizens reacted and ushered support for her, saying, “Thank you for motivating us all." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user said, “Why did I immediately think this was an RCB fanpage post dammit I need to chill."

Netizens reacted to Samantha's post on Instagram.

Another wrote, “A positive note from you gives even more strength to everyone who is looking for success in every way possible." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens reacted to Samantha's post on Instagram.

Last year, on a chat show hosted by Star Sports India, Samantha expressed her support for Virat Kohli and revealed that his comeback in the game inspired her.

“Virat Kohli is so inspiring. His dedication, grit and commitment are just amazing and so inspiring to watch. He’s made a lot of lives change with his grit and determination."

On the professional front, Samantha is set to star in Raj & DK’s upcoming web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Varun Dhawan. The series is an Indian adaptation of the US show Citadel, which originally starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against RCB. The victor of this match will advance to Qualifier 2 on May 24 to compete against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

In the IPL history, Rajasthan and Bengaluru have clashed 31 times, with RR securing 13 wins, RCB with 15 victories, and three matches ending in a draw. Rajasthan's highest score against Bengaluru stands at 217, while RCB's highest total against RR is 200. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, boasts expansive boundaries. While the pitch generally favors batsmen, it offers assistance to pacers early on, with spinners also finding some turn as the game progresses.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!