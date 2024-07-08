Days after report surfaced the Tollywood Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had engaged in a war of words with Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, commonly known as 'The Liver Doc' on social media for sharing her photo with a nebuliser, Dr Philips slammed the media for misinterpretation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dr Philips alleged that Indian media has misrepresented and misinterpreted what he had said.

He wrote, "Indian media doing India media things. Misrepresentation and misinterpretation. Terrible times." He also shared a Hindu report's screenshot.

Here's the tweet:

Not only this, he also answered few queries of social media users when the latter claimed that this was a paid PR Stunt of Samantha to get the mileage. Dr Philips wrote, "Of course, looks like this. Because this part was cherry picked to save face."

Why this controversy? Earlier, Prabhu shared a health advisory for her social media followers.

"Before taking medication for a common viral, consider trying an alternative approach. One option is to nebulize with a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and distilled water. Works like magic. Avoid unnecessary use of pills (emoji)," she wrote while sharing her photo with a nebuliser.

Following this, he was slammed by Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, commonly known as "The Liver Doc" on social media.

"Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth who is unfortunately a health and science illiterate advising millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen-peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections," he wrote.

"In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman will be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars," he added.

Later, Prabhu though acknowledged his greater knowledge and noble intentions, called doctor's criticism "harsh". She felt his words were "provocative", especially the suggestion that she should be jailed.

"I was merely suggesting a treatment as an option after undergoing it myself, for others who may be looking for options because conventional medicine isn't working for them. Especially more affordable options," she wrote.

