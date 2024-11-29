Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabu, died on Friday. The actor posted a ‘heartbroken’ emoji on Instagram stories and wrote ‘Until we meet again Dad’. The cause of Joseph Prabu's death is unknown yet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram post.

Meanwhile, actor Teja Sajja offered her condolences and words of support to Samantha in a tweet. She posted, “May you find peace in the memories you shared with your Father. My deepest sympathies to you and your family members dear @Samanthaprabhu2 garu.”

Samantha's childhood and upbringing were greatly influenced by her father. Samantha frequently talks about how her family provided her support during her entertainment career, despite her work obligations, India TV reported.

Samantha recently opened up about her “strained" relationship with her father Joseph Prabhu in an interview with HT. In another interview with Galatta India, she talked about seeking his validation.

“All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation. My father was kind of like… I think most Indian parents are like that. They think they’re protecting you… He actually told me, ‘You’re not that smart. This is just the standard of Indian education. That’s why even you can get a first rank.’ When you say that to a child, I really believed for the longest time that I’m not smart and not good enough,” Samantha said in an interview.

Samantha's father, Joseph Prabhu, had react to her daughter's divorce with Naga Chaitanya in Facebook post back in 2022. Sharing throwback pictures from their wedding, Joseph wrote, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn't exist anymore!! So, let's start a new story and a new chapter (sic)."

As the post went viral, fans asked him to be strong. He then replied saying, "Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, I sat down for a long time to overcome emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings & get bogged down (sic)."