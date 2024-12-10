Samantha Ruth Prabhu starred in Citadel: Honey Bunny, which has been nominated for the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Shortly after Naga Chaitanya shared pictures from his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, his ex-wife and Citadel Honey Bunny actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on social media which intrigued fans who tried to decode it.

Taking to Instagram story, Samantha posted a picture with her pet dog, Saasha, and wrote: “No love like Saasha love (sic)."

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Check out Samantha's post:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story

Naga Chaitanya marries Sobhita Dhulipala Earlier this year, the ‘Dhootha’ actor confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala and shared photos of their engagement ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married to each other on December 4 via a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

After taking a break since mid-2023 to focus on her health following a diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune disorder, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a strong return to work in 2024.

Her main focus for the year was on "health, career, and growth," as she stated in a New Year message to fans. She expressed her intention to surround herself with inspiring people and ensure that everything she does is aimed at personal and professional growth.

On the project front, Samantha recently starred opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian version of the popular Citadel series.

The series received a nomination under the the Best Foreign Language category for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2025.