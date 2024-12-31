Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Samay Raina bot: India’s Got Latent star found on Chess.com; social media not impressed, here’s why

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Samay Raina, a standup comedian and chess enthusiast, has a bot on Chess.com that faced backlash. Users have criticised it. Find out why.

Samay Raina bot: India’s Got Latent star found on Chess.com; social media not impressed, here’s why

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, known for India’s Got Latent on YouTube, is also passionate about chess. Recently, a social media user found his bot on Chess.com, an online platform and chess community where users can play, learn strategies, and enhance their skills through various resources and interactive features.

However, social media users are not impressed. Read on to find out why.

A Reddit user called ssphoenix14 shared two screenshots of the Samay Raina bot on Chess.com. The description of the Chess.com bot says, “Samay Raina is a stand-up comedian and chess streaming celebrity. He also won the 2021 Botez Bullet Invitational. Can you take him down?"
The Samay Raina bot on Chess.com

Nevertheless, social media users were not impressed by the bot's skin colour. “Why is Samay so brown? He is whiter than white people themselves," wondered one user.

“Stereotypical way of demonstrating Indians," commented one more user while yet another wrote, “Always found that weird…"

“Hyderabadi Samay Raina," quipped another while yet another commented, “It’s so racist, his he really that brown?"

Meanwhile, many social media users on Reddit pointed out that it was not something new. The Samay Raina bot has been there on Chess.com for a few years, they said.

Standup comedian Samay Raina played a significant role in promoting Chess during the COVID lockdown. His chess content online gained immense popularity, featuring collaborations with renowned Grandmasters such as Vishwanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Vidit Gujrathi, Judit Polgar, Anish Giri, Teimour Radjabov, Robert Hess and others.

Known for his engaging live streams, he frequently collaborates with Vidit Gujrathi and Sagar Shah, making him one of the leading chess content creators in India.

How to play against Samay Raina bot on Chess.com

  • Go to the play computer page on Chess.com
  • Select Play against a computer
  • Choose bot=Samay-Bot
  • Try to beat him

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
