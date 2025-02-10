‘Gaurav Taneja wants to…’: Netizens react to Flying Beast’s criticism about Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia aka 'BeerBiceps', influencer Apoorva and comedian Samay Raina have been facing intense trolling and backlash over their recent comments on India's Got Latent show. Now, Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, has also added to the growing criticism.

“Lagta hai #SamayRaina poore YoutubeIndia ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega. @ReheSamay," Gaurav Taneja posted on his social media account on X, formerly Twitter.

Several netizens reacted to Gaurav Taneja's comments, stating that he wanted to be on India's Got Latent show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, Ranveer posed a controversial question to a contestant that many on the internet deemed offensive.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia asked. A video of this question quickly went viral, with users condemning Allahbadia for his "disturbing comment."

Devendra Fadnavis says 'action will be taken' An FIR has been filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show," according to news agency ANI.

Advertisement

While interacting with reporters over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on the show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also said that ‘action would be taken.’

‘Gaurav Taneja wants to…’ Although several netizens found Ranveer Allahbadia's comments offensive, many supported Samay Raina after Gaurav Taneja's criticism.

“ Samay Raina me kitni bhi burai ho, But usne kabhi reach ke liye Divorce ki bakchodi nhi kari,” (No matter how many negative qualities Samay Raina has, he has never cracked such jokes for increasing viewership), commented one user.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia shocks Samay Raina with ‘inappropriate’ jokes

“ Bro (Gaurav Taneja) wants to be in the episode desperately,” added another user.

A third user wrote: “I still dont understand its a matter of preference and if someone is not okay watching, pls dont…its not meant for you right?”

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for his comments Following the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia posted an apology video on social media X with a caption, "I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry."