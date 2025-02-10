‘Gaurav Taneja wants to…’: Netizens react to Flying Beast’s criticism about Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent

  • Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive question on India's Got Latent sparked outrage, resulting in an FIR for abusive language. YouTuber Gaurav Taneja also criticised Ranveer's comments

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated10 Feb 2025, 03:21 PM IST
YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia aka 'BeerBiceps', influencer Apoorva and comedian Samay Raina have been facing intense trolling and backlash over their recent comments on India's Got Latent show. Now, Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, has also added to the growing criticism.

“Lagta hai #SamayRaina poore YoutubeIndia ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega. @ReheSamay," Gaurav Taneja posted on his social media account on X, formerly Twitter.

Several netizens reacted to Gaurav Taneja's comments, stating that he wanted to be on India's Got Latent show.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say

On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, Ranveer posed a controversial question to a contestant that many on the internet deemed offensive.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia asked. A video of this question quickly went viral, with users condemning Allahbadia for his "disturbing comment."

Devendra Fadnavis says 'action will be taken'

An FIR has been filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show," according to news agency ANI.

While interacting with reporters over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on the show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also said that ‘action would be taken.’

‘Gaurav Taneja wants to…’

Although several netizens found Ranveer Allahbadia's comments offensive, many supported Samay Raina after Gaurav Taneja's criticism.

“ Samay Raina me kitni bhi burai ho, But usne kabhi reach ke liye Divorce ki bakchodi nhi kari,” (No matter how many negative qualities Samay Raina has, he has never cracked such jokes for increasing viewership), commented one user.

“ Bro (Gaurav Taneja) wants to be in the episode desperately,” added another user.

A third user wrote: “I still dont understand its a matter of preference and if someone is not okay watching, pls dont…its not meant for you right?”

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for his comments

Following the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia posted an apology video on social media X with a caption, "I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry."

 

 

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 03:21 PM IST
