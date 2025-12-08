Samay Raina hilariously blames ‘panoti’ guy from India's Got Latent for IndiGo fiasco; netizens cannot overlook it now

The IndiGo fiasco, which has caused thousands of flight cancellations and delays across India, entered its seventh day on Monday, 8 December. While the airline attributed the disruption to crew shortages and scheduling challenges, comedian Samay Raina took a hilarious jibe at IndiGo and instead blamed the ‘panoti’ guy from India's Got Latent.

In the now-viral video, Samay can be seen seated comfortably on an IndiGo flight, casually scrolling through his phone. Everything about the video seemed ordinary till the comedian noticed a man boarding the flight — a contestant from the infamous India’s Got Latent, Monal Kohli.

In a collaborative video with Habitat Studios founder Balraj Ghai, Kohli sheepishly walked past Samay Raina with a smile and politely waved, when a sudden flashback hit the comedian — Samay saw the contestant saying, “Yaad karo”.

Samay was instantly reminded of Kohli's first appearance on the satirical show, when he claimed a strange coincidence had followed him since childhood —wherever he went, whether it was his nursery school or workplace, things would mysteriously shut down.

Kohli said the pattern continued for his entire life — first with the satirical show and now with IndiGo.

The viral video then cut to news screenshots highlighting the sudden disruption of IndiGo’s flight operations.

The Gurugram-based airline, partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since 2 December, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' new flight duty and regulations norms, which resulted in lakhs of passengers getting stuck at airports pan-India.

For the first three days, the airline failed to acknowledge the huge number of cancellations, and it was only on Friday that it cancelled 1,600 flights, a record in Indian aviation history, when CEO Elbers released a video apologising for the major inconvenience caused to passengers due to the disruptions.

Who is Monal Kohli, the “jinxed" man? In an episode of India’s Got Latent, Monal Kohli told Samay Raina that wherever he goes, he brings a trail of “badnaseebi” or bad luck.

Describing himself as “jinxed”, Kohli shared that the playschool he attended shut down after he joined, and the next one he enrolled in also closed soon after.