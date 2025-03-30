Missing Samay Raina? India’s Got Latent, ‘therapy’ for fans, returns with AI twist in Ghibli style

Have you been missing Samay Raina and his YouTube reality show, India’s Got Latent? The controversial show has now returned, but only in ChatGPT’s Ghibli-style representation.

The Habitat and the one who runs it, Balraj Singh Ghai, seem to be riding on the viral trend. On Instagram, they have posted Ghibli-style images generated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT to give Samay Raina fans a deja vu of their favourite, India’s Got Latent.

The Ghibli-style images represent the best moments of India’s Got Latent. It shows Samay Raina’s viral celebration with a Latent contestant, Deepak Kalal and Agu Stanley Chiedozie laughing on the show, Rakhi Sawant and Ashish Solanki’s naughty moment, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wow moment on the show and more.

India’s Got Latent fans loved the social media post and celebrated it with heartfelt comments.

“This was our real therapy. Thank you for making us all laugh,” wrote one fan.

“From all day hectic work you get back home and watch the episode it’s a therapy,” wrote another fan.

“I healed on many levels by Samay & India's Got Latent I love this please how can they snatch my happiness from me? Dear lord when I come to heaven pls let me bring this gang!” came from another fan.

Another fan commented, “Thank you for making me laugh during my bad”

“I miss all those times. Bring back latent. Bring back habitat,” wrote another.

India’s Got Latent controversy A controversy broke out after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) made allegedly offensive comments about parents and sex on a now-deleted YouTube show. FIRs were filed against him, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina for promoting obscenity and explicit content. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned all four.

While Raina initially missed his summons due to being abroad, he recorded his statement upon return. The Cyber Cell had already taken statements from the other accused earlier as part of the ongoing investigation.

"I will be careful next time such a thing does not happen again. My mental state is not well due to this whole case. My Canada tour also did not go well. I am sorry for what I said, I know what I said is wrong," The Times of India quoted Samay Raina as telling the authorities.

Soon after the controversy erupted, Samay Raina deleted all India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube.