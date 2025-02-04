Samay Raina's joke about Rekha: From Bollywood celebrities to singers and even the Bachchan family members — the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has always seen iconic guests. This time, Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani were the latest special guests on the show, who left host Amitabh Bachchan in splits.

Multiple videos of Samay Raina cracking up Big B with his jokes have gone viral on social media over the last week. However, there is one particular video with a joke about Bollywood actress Rekha, that has been doing the rounds lately. Netizens have been questioning whether Samay Raina really cracked the ‘Rekha joke’ in front of Amitabh Bachchan in KBC Season 16.

The joke about Rekha The video shows Samay Raina ask for Amitabh's Bachchan's permission before going ahead with the joke. “What is the difference between you and a circle? Neither of you has a Rekha,” Samay is shown to be saying in the video. The video shows Amitabh Bachchan bursting in laughter, while Samay Raina looks proud of himself for coming up with the joke.

Did Samay Raina actually crack the joke about Rekha? Rumours about an affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha during the 80s are pretty well known. However, making a joke about the same would have not only been very daring on Samay Raina's part, but the same could also have been deleted, had the comedian really cracked the joke on the sets of KBC.

Several netizens pointed out that the video has been tweaked using AI technology.

“Edited, I saw the whole episode,” commented one user.

“AI can do anything,” added another user.

Upon looking at the video closely, one might observe that the visuals of Samay's mouth are shown to be glitching at the exact moment when he says “Rekha nahi hai.”

Although the editing of the video has been done in such a clean manner, that anyone might think it to be real, the joke was not a part of the KBC episode at all.