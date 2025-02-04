Samay Raina is on the news these days for various reasons. First, his reality show India’s Got Latent became immensely popular. Then, he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati and cracked up Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan with his wacky sense of humour. Now, his massive popularity has given him a big brand deal with none other than KFC.

In the latest commercial, Samay Raina is seen with his fellow standup comedian, Aashish Solanki. The mathematics teacher-turned-comedian plays table tennis with Samay and has a discussion.

Samay says Aashish seems free these days, and Aashish hits back with a banter, “Yes, I have been free since that roast episode with you.”

For the uninitiated, Aashish Solani’s Pretty Good Roast Show on YouTube was in serious controversy after Samay Raina appeared on the show. Samay roasted social media influencer Kusha Kapila in such a way that many of his remarks had to be censored.

In fact, Kusha Kapila was so offended by Samay’s comments about her divorce and ex-husband that she blocked the standup comedian on social media.

In the KFC commercial, Aashish asks how much money is involved in the brand deal. Then appears Sharon Verma, the standup comedian whose appearance on India’s Got Latent was highly appreciated. Fans found the IGL contestant from Bihar highly entertaining.

Then, Samay tells the other two that KFC wants to promote some of its “superhero” products. As Samay and Aashish continue their conversation with each other, Sharon asks, “Do I have any lines in this Reel?” Samay replies, “Yes, that was your line.”

Sharon, anyway, suggests that they should show people that they are eating KFC products. Aashish says he can’t eat anything as he hasn’t brushed his teeth yet. Samay says he won’t eat it either because he hasn’t been paid that high.

Do Samay Raina and Aashish Solanki end up eating KFC? Check it out!

Social media reactions Balraj from India’s Got Latent commented, “Looks like he got a lot of money…” Aashish Solanki, too, posted, “Payment aa gayi.”

One of the social media users commented, “Low-effort advertising is the new high-marketing strategy—it's as crazy as it is genius.”