Krushna Abhishek defends Samay Raina amid India’s Got Latent controversy: ‘Gaali Galoch, theek hai bhai’

It has been several weeks since Ranveer Allahbadia's ‘obscene’ remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, but the row refuses to die down. Amid the ongoing controversy, comedian Krushna Abhishek defended Raina, stating that he was ‘innocent’.

Krushna Abhishek further added that he was eagerly looking forward to attending India's Got Latent as a guest on the show.

“ I love his show, it is good. Gaali Galoch, theek hai bhai. He has his different audience, he does it all innocently and people don’t take offence. I want to go on his show, hopefully if it happens, I will be there as a guest,” said the Bol Bachchan actor.

Beer Biceps and Samay Raina record statements Going by the latest updates, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, after getting repeated summons, finally appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Office on February 28 to record their statements in the ongoing India’s Got Latent controversy.

Influencer Apoorva Makheja, who was also a guest on the show that evening, was questioned by officers.

‘Good part about roasts…’ Krushna Abhishek was all praise for Samay Raina and further said that “the good part about his (Samay Raina) roasts is that he still respects everyone. He is a very good human being."

India's Got Latent controversy Youtubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and other judges on the show have been facing intense backlash and criticism after Ranveer's 'watch your parents have sex' remark.

The question sparked widespread outrage, with the YouTubers facing multiple FIRs by different states. The Supreme Court, on February 18 reprimanded YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for making vulgar remarks, and added that the podcaster had something "very dirty" in his mind, which he “vomited” on the show.