Tanmay Bhat has shared a sarcastic video on Instagram. In the social media post, the standup comedian is seen dancing to the Bollywood song Ranjha from Ranjha from Shershaah. Bhatt dances in slow motion in the part where B Praak sings “Mera Dola Ni Aaya”. The video also features Tanmay Bhat’s friend, Naveed Manakkodan.

“Me watching the news everyday,” Tanmay Bhat wrote while sharing the video.

The post is significant as it comes amid the ongoing controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina. Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, has been under fire since his joke about watching parents have sex. The comment was made on a members-only episode of India’s Got Latent.

The creator of the show, Samay Raina, is a close friend of Tanmay Bhat. Bhat appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati along with Samay Raina.

On February 18, the Supreme Court criticised Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remarks. The court condemned his words, calling them “dirty thoughts vomited on a YouTube show”.

Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice N Kotiswar Singh, questioned the impact of his statements.

"... there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show. The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even the society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?" Justice Surya Kant said.

Tanmay Bhat’s video comes soon after the news of the apex court commenting on Ranveer’s remarks. However, it cannot be confirmed whether the video is a dig at the SC comments.

Social media reactions Social media users, however, assumed that Tanmay Bhat’s Instagram video is connected to the ongoing controversy. Some are claiming that Tanmay Bhat is happy that he was not a part of the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent.