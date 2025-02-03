Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is facing legal troubles. The popular reality show is under radar after a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh made controversial comments.

Jessy Nabam, an Arunachal Pradesh resident, shared her views about the people of the state on the show. During a members-only episode, Samay Raina asks her if she has ever eaten dog meat. She says people of Arunachal Pradesh eat dog meat even though she has never tasted it.

“I know because my friends eat it. They even eat their pets at times,” she added.

While Samay Raina appeared shocked to hear it, Balraj Singh Ghai says, “Now, you’re saying it for the sake of saying it.”

However, Jessy Nabam insists that it’s true. Except for Samay Raina, the members-only episode also featured comedians Akash Gupta and Mallika Dua on the judges’ panel.

Now, it seems a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the India’s Got Latent contestant over her comments. A copy of the FIR is doing rounds on social media.

The FIR, dated January 31, 2025, is addressed to the officer in charge of Itanagar Police Station, Arunachal Pradesh. Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, a resident of Seppa, East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh, files it.

The complaint is against Jessy Nabam for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the FIR, Jessy Nabam made offensive comments on the YouTube show, India’s Got Latent.

“I humble request you that please take quick action in this matter for in the future no one could do it again like Jessy Nabam did,” says the FIR.

Screenshot of FIR doing rounds on social media

Dog meat in North East In October 2021, a PETA India investigation found that markets in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland were violating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The investigation reported that captured dogs were killed and sold for meat at Keera Bazaar in Dimapur and near Mao Market in Kohima, Nagaland.