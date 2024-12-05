Kusha Kapila discussed Samay Raina's controversial roast, stating it crossed boundaries of comedy and was dehumanising. She felt the need to address the backlash and ultimately blocked Raina on Instagram after the incident.

Kusha Kapila has finally opened up about the infamous Samay Raina roast that quickly became controversial. Hosted by stand-up comedian Ashish Solani, Pretty Good Roast Show S1 on YouTube featured Kusha, a social media influencer-turned-actor, at the centre of the roast.

It was the seventh episode of the roast show, but Kusha Kapila revealed that it was the first one to be shot. So, there was no template to follow, she said during an interaction with Lallantop Adda.

When Kusha was asked about what actually happened in the roast, she started opening up. However, host Saurabh Dwivedi noticed that she did not take the name of Samay Raina even though she mentioned other roasters of the show, including Aaditya Kulshreshth, Gurleen Pannu and Shreya Priyam Roy.

“That roast crossed many boundaries, even by stand-up comedy standards. It should not have happened. I had a delayed reaction to it as I wasn’t sure how to approach it," Kusha Kapila said.

“Many people in the audience were stunned to hear such things about me. It had to be stopped," Kusha added.

She spoke about Samay Raina fans who made a lot of noise in her timeline. However, she said it was unacceptable when they asked Raina to "show her her place".

Aaditya Kulshreshth, popularly known as Kullu, was present on stage while Kusha made the remarks. However, he defended his stand-up comedian friend by saying that the show needed prior meetings so that everyone knew what sort of jokes would be cracked.

“As far as I know Samay, he would have never said those things if he knew beforehand that his jokes would be taken otherwise," Kullu said.

Kusha, however, insisted that Samay's comments should not have taken in a light-hearted manner. "It was the right decision to remove those remarks," she added.

What happened in the roast? During the show, comedian Samay Raina’s jokes about Kusha Kapila’s divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia sparked backlash, with Kusha calling the jokes “dehumanising". While the “offensive" jokes were partially muted, the incident led to tensions.

Kusha eventually blocked Samay on Instagram. Later, Samay acknowledged the block while jokingly suggesting a future collaboration.