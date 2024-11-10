Samay Raina to appear in The Kapil Sharma show? Standup comedian sparks speculation with Instagram Stories | See pics

  • Samay Raina shared heartfelt messages for Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and other cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show on Instagram. 

Livemint
Updated10 Nov 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Samay Raina meets Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover
Samay Raina meets Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover

Samay Raina on November 9 has shared pictures with the cast of the The Kapil Sharma Show. In the post, he shared pictures with special note with cast Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur. It is not known whether he is going to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show or whether he just landed on the set of the show.

 

On his Instagram stories, he shared special note for the cast. While sharing the picture with Kapil Sharma, he wrote, “@kapilsharma you have impacted my life in such a way I don't have words to express what I'm feeling right now. You are the greatest to ever do it. I'm so grateful to you that you have showed me so much love. I love you Sir.”

 

Samay Raina with Kapil Sharma

In another picture with Sunil Grover, Samay called him the comedy grandmaster. “Aapse milke bahut acha laga. Always been a fan of your untouched characters, insane improv, fearless dedication to your work but an even bigger fan of your humility. Thank you so much sir, I'm lost for words.” 

 

See Instagram post shared by Raina

Samay Raina with Kiku
Samay Raina with Krushna Abhishek
Samay Raina with Rajiv Thakur

Samay Raina’s OTT show

Samay Raina’s latest OTT show India’s Got Latent has gained immense popularity, Each new episode released has gone viral on YouTube. The latest episode which was released nine days ago has received over 20 crore views. The episodes are free on YouTube.

Rohit Shetty praises Samay Raina

Rohit Shetty recently praised Samay Raina on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps's show. The director said, “I like the way he speaks. He has a peculiar way of speaking,” when Ranveer asked Rohit Shetty that would he caste him in his film. He said, “But I like that guy. He has a sense of comedy.”

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 01:36 PM IST
