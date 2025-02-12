Why Samay Raina turned down OTT offers for ’India’s Got Latent’ despite huge sums? ‘They’ll have too much control…’

Samay Raina's YouTube show, India’s Got Latent, has been at the center of controversy due to several provocative remarks. Now an old clip of the comedian is going viral, where he spoke about turning down big offers from OTT platforms to bring the controversial show on to their platform. However, he explained that he rejected the offers as they would have had too much control over the content, whereas he wants the show ‘to stay raw’.

“Memberships allow me to stay independent. I can keep the show exactly as it is,” he had said in an old video as quoted by News18 report.

Advertisement

“Thanks to memberships, I’m already in profit. Do you get it? And that makes me happy because right now, OTT platforms are offering me huge sums to bring India’s Got Latent to their platforms. But the problem? They’ll have too much control over the content,” he added as quoted by the daily.

He also admitted that he doesn't want to cut any jokes, nor does he wish to mute certain things. “I want it to stay raw. Controversy might follow, but I’d rather keep it raw.”

Advertisement

Latest controversy surrounding India's Got Latent Controversy errupted over an offensive remark by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps’, on the show. During the episode, Allahbadia was heard asking a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Allahbadia is facing major backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' went viral.