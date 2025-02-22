Samay Raina’s first post on YouTube after India’s Got Latent controversy: Here’s what it said

Samay Raina, caught in the India’s Got Latent controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia's inappropriate comment at the India's Got Latent show on YouTube, has for the first time posted on his YouTube channel. The post – a heart and a hug emojis – was liked over 8,000 times in a minute.

The YouTube post was exclusively shared with paid subscribers of Samay Raina's channel. A person on Reddit said the post garnered 11,000 liked in four minutes. “It has 11k likes in 4 minutes on members only. That’s big in my opinion,” the person said.

Advertisement

Samay Raina’s first post on YouTube after India’s Got Latent controversy

Samay Raina also recently addressed the row during a show in Canada. A fan's viral post described how Samay Raina grew emotional as his audience chanted his name, showing their support as he fights a legal battle over the row.

Advertisement

Starting the show with “thanks for paying my lawyer's fees”, Samay Raina also spoke about the India’s Got Latent controversy, asserting that maybe the time is tough for him.

“Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay [time] hoon [Maybe my times are tough, but remember, my friends, I am time]” Samay Raina said as he ended the two hour show.

Samay Raina is currently touring Canada for his show Samay Raina Unfiltered.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber Department has confirmed that a second summons will be issued to YouTuber Samay Raina after he failed to appear for a scheduled statement recording session on February 18.

In a previous appeal, Samay Raina requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to allow him to record his statement via videoconferencing, saying he was out of country for his comedy show tour. However, the department rejected his request, insisting that his statement must be recorded in person.

Advertisement

The India's Got Latent controversy 'India's Got Latent' became embroiled in controversy following a guest appearance by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment to a contestant, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?”