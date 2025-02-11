India’s Got Latent controversy: Who is Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid booked for her comments on Samay Raina’s show?

Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's Got Latent, has stirred up controversy with its latest episode. The episode, hosted by comedian and creator Samay Raina, featured popular influencers, including YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, and stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh.

During the show, some social media influencers made objectionable comments.

Several people have threatened legal action against these influencers, including against Apoorva Mukhija.

While Ranveer Allahbadia's comments have been at the centre of the controversy, Apoorva Mukhija's comments have also sparked an uproar.

Who is Apoorva Mukhija? Apoorva Mukhija is a social media influencer with over 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Forbes has listed her as one of the Top 100 Digital Stars.

On social media, she is famous for her mini vlogs and candid storytelling style.

The 24-year-old grew up in Delhi and later moved to Mumbai. She did her BTech in Computer Engineering from Manipal University, Jaipur.

She shot to fame during the COVID-19 lockdown when her funny skits were found relatable by millions on the internet. Later, she appeared in TV commercials and online shows. She has also partnered with brands such as Nike, Kate Spade, Amazon, Meta, Maybelline, and Swiggy.

In addition to being an influencer, she has worked as a web developer, marketing intern, and sales engineer analyst.

Recent controversy at Delhi Technological University Apoorva Mukhija also recently found herself at the centre of controversy at the ‘Under 25 Summit’ at Delhi Technological University.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Apoorva Mukhija can be seen having a heated exchange with a group of students, who, according to the organisers, started heckling her when she stepped on the stage.

While she initially ignored the comments, things got serious when the students allegedly shouted her ex-boyfriend's name.

She turned to the heckler, challenging him to confront her directly. The crowd erupted in cheers as the heckler and his friends retreated. The situation escalated when the heckler and his group attempted to get on stage, only to be stopped by security.

She later took to social media and addressed the heckler directly, who claimed he had a problem with one of her recent social media posts.