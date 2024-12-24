India’s Got Talent fame Samay Raina is all set with this new season, which showcases a new panel with actors like Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, comedians Atul Khatri and Paramjit Singh Ghai.

Comedian Samay Raina in his previous session made name on YouTube, not because of the show format – where both contestant and the judges roast each other – but also for rave comments people post on the video links.

Samay's popularity has surpassed over the past couple of months and his YouTube subscribers also multiplied after the show became a hit.

Though some may not like or agree with the jokes contestants make during the show, despite this each episode of it has millions of views and hundreds of comments.

Coming back to the new season of the show, renowned actor Dalip Tahil and Ashish Vidyarthi have agreed to become part of the new panel, where comedians Atul Khatri and Paramjit Singh Ghai would also feature.

Raghu, Tanmay, Sid Warrior, Maheep, Neeti, and Amit were the people on India's Got Latent in the previous season. Even Tony Kakkar, Bharti Singh, Badshah and Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrived at the show as guests.

Sharing the latest poster on Facebook, Samay Raina's India's Got Latent wrote, “The youngest panel of India's Got Latent featuring Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi @one_by_two @papasinghghai & Samay Raina 🫡”

The post has garnered over 7.7 likes and over 100 comments.

Here are a few netizen's reaction: One wrote, "I don't like watching this drama."

Another commented, "Kabhi nhi socha tha ye show ka level itna badh jayega."

A third wrote, "Atul khatri is totally waste of that judge seat..."