YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina, along with his popular show India’s Got Latent, faced backlash after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment during an episode, which quickly went viral.

Following this, several FIRs were filed against both Samay and Ranveer, prompting Samay to remove all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his platform.

While Samay has remained silent about the controversy, an old video of him discussing his views on comedy and the lack of deeper meaning behind his jokes has resurfaced and gone viral.

In the resurfaced clip from his Ahmedabad show in 2024, Samay Raina is seen performing live, where he requests his audience to put down their phones and listen to him speak from the heart. He said, “Phone hata do, just want to talk dil se (from the heart). Before I leave… jo bhi ek ghanta maine baatein kari, mein aisa aadmi nahi hu (Whatever I spoke for the last hour, I am not this kind of person).”

He continues, “But I would like to break the facade for you… we all write jokes to make you laugh, but none of this really means anything (inn sabka koi matlab nahi hai). This is a game, and these are cheat codes.” Referring to a previous joke in his set, he added, “Nana zinda hai mera (My grandfather is alive). We write stuff, we know it works for you, you have a good time, and we make money. Fun.”

Earlier on February 18, the Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for his comments on YouTube show India's Got Latent and directed him and his associates not to air any show till further orders.

Several cases were filed against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex on the show, which is hosted by comic Samay Raina.

