Samosa Scandal: Condoms, gutkha found in samosas supplied to Pune auto firm; five held, business rivalry suspected
The accused allegedly contaminated samosas to defame the firm that had gotten the fresh catering contract.
Five people have been booked by the Pune Police after condoms, stones and gutkha (a chewing tobacco product) were found in samosas supplied to a prominent automobile company in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, as per an ANI report.
